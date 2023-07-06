You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local First Responders Called to Help Fight Canadian Wildfires

Local First Responders Called to Help Fight Canadian Wildfires

July 6, 2023

HYANNIS – Two local firefighters are being called on to help the fight against ongoing wildfires in Canada.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, MassWildlife, and Department of Fish and Game are sending a total of 16 first responders to Quebec to combat flames that have been burning since the start of June.

Connor Fleming of East Wareham and MassWildlife as well as Nicole Madden of Sandwich and the Department of Conservation and Recreation will be a part of this team.

The crew will be north of the border for two weeks.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 