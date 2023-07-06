Local First Responders Called to Help Fight Canadian Wildfires

HYANNIS – Two local firefighters are being called on to help the fight against ongoing wildfires in Canada.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, MassWildlife, and Department of Fish and Game are sending a total of 16 first responders to Quebec to combat flames that have been burning since the start of June.

Connor Fleming of East Wareham and MassWildlife as well as Nicole Madden of Sandwich and the Department of Conservation and Recreation will be a part of this team.

The crew will be north of the border for two weeks.