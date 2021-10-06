You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Healthcare Planning October Blood Drives

Cape Cod Healthcare Planning October Blood Drives

October 6, 2021

HYANNIS – Blood drives for the month of October have been announced by Cape Cod Healthcare.

The need for blood locally continues amid the coronavirus pandemic, as each unit of blood that is stored by the healthcare system is only good for 42 days.

A week’s worth of blood is always required to be on hand at both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.

A drive will take place Wednesday, October 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grace Chapel Assembly of God in Wellfleet. The next one will occur from noon to 6 p.m. at Chatham Works in North Chatham on Tuesday, October 12.

Additionally, the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are required to be made for all Cape Cod Healthcare blood drives.

For more information, including a full list of October blood drives, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 