Cape Cod Healthcare Planning October Blood Drives

HYANNIS – Blood drives for the month of October have been announced by Cape Cod Healthcare.

The need for blood locally continues amid the coronavirus pandemic, as each unit of blood that is stored by the healthcare system is only good for 42 days.

A week’s worth of blood is always required to be on hand at both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.

A drive will take place Wednesday, October 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grace Chapel Assembly of God in Wellfleet. The next one will occur from noon to 6 p.m. at Chatham Works in North Chatham on Tuesday, October 12.

Additionally, the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are required to be made for all Cape Cod Healthcare blood drives.

For more information, including a full list of October blood drives, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.