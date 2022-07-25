Officials Continue to Monitor West Nile Risk

SANDWICH – State officials have confirmed that mosquitos carrying West Nile Virus were recently detected in Sandwich.

They notified the town on Friday.

Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project Superintendent Gabrielle Sakolsky said crews were working in Sandwich last week, finding catch basins that were holding water and treating them with larvicide.

“We’ll continue to monitor the mosquito populations to see if we see disease popping up again or somewhere else in Barnstable County,” she said.

Even with recent dry conditions, Sakulsky recommended the public check their yards for standing water to reduce breeding grounds for mosquitos.

“I’m sure people have been watering their plants for instance and pots around their yard, things like that. And any standing water is an opportunity for mosquitos to lay their eggs,” she said.

She noted that the Mosquito Project puts out mosquito traps on a weekly basis each year starting in June to collect samples and send them to state labs to check for arbovirus.

Sakolsky said to reduce the chances of being bitten by mosquitos, the public should not go out at dawn or dusk. If people are out at those times, Sakolsky said they should wear a repellant that’s EPA registered.

She added people can use the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s risk map for mosquito-borne disease to check their town’s level.

