Mosquitos Carrying West Nile Virus Found in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Massachusetts health officials have notified the Sandwich Health Department that mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been confirmed in the town.

Residents and visitors are advised by officials to limit outdoor activities at dusk and wear mosquito repellent, as the state will not be spraying.

West Nile Virus symptoms include fever, headache and nausea.

Though most cases are mild, those who are older than 50 are at higher risk for more severe illness.

The Massachusetts official government website page on West Nile Virus can be found here.

The statement from the Sandwich Town Manager’s office can be found here.