Officials Reviewing Plans for the Provincetown Portuguese Festival and Blessing of the Fleet Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

PROVINCETOWN – Based on the uncertainties, reports, and policies being developed by various agencies, officials from the Provincetown Portuguese Festival are reviewing the plans going into place for the 2020 Festival, which is set for June.

The review of the Festival Plans and any decision made will be based on The “Festivals Mission” to celebrate Provincetown’s Portuguese Heritage and Blessing of the Fleet, understanding the issues facing everyone, cooperation with community officials, and the ability to provide the community with timely information so that they can adjust their plans for the Festival accordingly.

It is likely that the Festival eliminates all food venues, limits activities in Portuguese Square, and processions.

In response, Festival staff will focus on decoration efforts in the spirit of celebration and strive to make the traditional Blessing of the Fleet possible.

Officials still expect the Festival to be a safe an enjoyable event for all attendees that provides a positive community activity with nearly 100 volunteers and businesses that make it possible every year.

While the Festival is expected to be limited due to circumstance surrounding the Coronavirus, Festival staff are hoping to add a little spirit during the difficult times.

A report on the status of the Festival is expected to be completed and released to the public in the coming week.