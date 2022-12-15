Officials Urge Caution to Prevent Christmas-Related Fires

HYANNIS – Christmas is approaching, and officials with the National Fire Protection Association are reminding residents to stay safe in order to prevent a fire in their home.

According to the organization, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are among the top days in the U.S. each year for house fires. They attribute this to many gatherings and activities alongside the increased use of heating equipment.

Officials with the NFPA advise homeowners to be aware of fire hazards by Christmas trees and decorations, including sources of electricity and candles. Leaving food cooking in the kitchen unattended is also a major fire risk.

To learn more, visit the NFPA’s website by clicking here.