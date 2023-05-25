Officials Urge Grilling Safety as Memorial Day Approaches

HYANNIS – As the unofficial start of the summer approaches, fire officials are urging residents to be safe with their grills this Memorial Day weekend.

The National Fire Protection Association notes that fire departments across the nation responded to nearly 12,000 grill-related fires each year on average between 2017 and 2021.

May typically ushers in a period of higher-than-typical grill fire incidents that runs through August, according to the organization.

To stay safe, the NFPA advises grillers to check propane gas tanks for leaks prior to use.

Grease and fat should not build up within the grilling area, and the grills themselves should be placed away from homes, deck railings, building eaves, and overhanging branches.

Gas grill lids should always be open before they’re lit, as children and pets should be kept at least three feet away from all grills when in use.

Grills should never be left unattended while cooking is in progress, while starter fluid for charcoal grilling should never be added to a fire that’s already lit. When finished, charcoal coals should be totally cooled before they’re disposed of in a metal container.

For more safety tips, visit the NFPA’s website by clicking here.