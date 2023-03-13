Officials Waiting on EPA to Pull the Trigger on Gun Range

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – Local environmental advocates are waiting on state officials to finish a review process that would decide the future for Joint Base Cape Cod’s proposed machine gun range.

Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb said the EPA’s environmental review has already been pushed back once.

“Until that review is done, and we don’t have a specific time frame—it was due at the end of 2022 and delayed into ‘23 but we don’t know how long—none of the state regulatory processes will commence again until that’s done,” said Gottlieb.

Joint Base officials said that a machine gun range on-site would save time and money in off-Cape training and would have negligible impacts on the surrounding environment and the region’s sole source aquifer.

Gottlieb and other local conservation advocates say that the local environment is sensitive and the training could pose danger to the regional drinking water.

The project is expected to cost about $11.5 million.

