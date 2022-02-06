District Attorney O’Keefe Highlights Issues Still Facing Cape Cod

HYANNIS – After his recent announcement that he will not seek a sixth term as Cape & Islands District Attorney, Michael O’Keefe highlighted changes in how the justice system handles issues related to substance abuse over his career.

In an interview with CapeCod.com NewsCenter, O’Keefe talked about the ongoing opioid crisis that has affected the Cape and where more resources should be available.

“I’ve always thought that we should spend a little bit more on the prevention and rehabilitation side of the problem,” O’Keefe said.

He said many people are still dying, mainly from heroin laced with fentanyl and there often aren’t enough beds for those seeking help at treatment facilities.

One change in how local justice system and law enforcement worked together in responding to drug overdoses was putting Narcan in police vehicles.

O’Keefe said police officers would often be the first responders to a scene where someone had overdosed, sometimes arriving before EMT’s, who previously were the only ones outfitted with the potentially life-saving treatment.

“The importance of having Narcan administered to a recent overdose victim, that’s the greatest chance they’ll be able to bring them back,” O’Keefe said.

Ensuring Narcan was brought to police vehicles was a collaborative effort between O’Keefe and Barnstable County Sheriff James Cummings.

As he enters his final year in office, O’Keefe also talked about the changes in how the justice system viewed sexual abuse and domestic violence crimes throughout his career.

“The legal system began to recognize those things as serious crimes. Years ago, they were seen as private matters. That’s all changed now,” O’Keefe sad.

O’Keefe credited his mentor and previous Cape & Islands District Attorney Philip Rollins as one of the forces behind the creation of Children’s Cove, the Cape & Islands Child Advocacy Center, where children who have been abused only have to tell their story once.

As he enters his final year in office, O’Keefe has not shared plans for what’s next for him. He says he is in good health and that he will miss working with his colleagues when his term finishes.

When asked what qualities the next Cape & Islands District Attorney should have, O’Keefe said the person will need experience on the job, judgement, and a good heart.

For the full Sunday Journal interview with Michael O’Keefe, click here.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter