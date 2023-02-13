Online Sports Betting in Mass. Aiming to Open March 10

HYANNIS – Following the start of in-person sports betting in the state, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has proposed Friday, March 10 as the tentative opening date for online wagering.

Residents 21 and over could potentially be able to place bets with mobile sportsbook such as DraftKings, Caesars, and FanDuel beginning at 10 a.m. that day.

The proposed date lines up with the beginning of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, which are both set to tip off the following week.

Bets on in-state collegiate teams can only be made if they are in a nationally-sanctioned tourney.

Whenever online sports wagering opens in the Commonwealth, online operators will be subject to a 20% state revenue tax.