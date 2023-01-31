Sports Betting Opens in Massachusetts

HYANNIS – Sports betting in Massachusetts opens Tuesday, January 31.

After state legislators reached an agreement on terms over the summer, former Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill permitting wagering on professional and collegiate athletic contests.

Residents at least 21 years of age can now place bets in-person at any of the state’s three casinos: Plainridge Park in Plainville, Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, and MGM Springfield.

Mobile betting in the Bay State is slated to become available in early March, according to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

In-person retail sportsbooks will be subject to a 15% state revenue tax, while online betting operators will be charged with a 20% revenue tax.

The opening of sports betting locally does come with a caveat: wagers cannot be placed on in-state collegiate teams–unless they’re partaking in a national tournament, such as the NCAA basketball tourneys.

With the launch of sports betting, the MGC has also created a voluntary self-exclusion program.

It’s meant to provide individuals with an outlet to control wagering, as they would be opted out of betting at casino floors or sportsbooks, either online or in-person, for a pre-determined period.