Online Sports Betting in Mass. Goes Live Friday

BOSTON – As in-person sports betting in Massachusetts has already started, Friday, March 10 marks the opening date for online wagering in the Bay State.

It comes just in time for the NCAA men’s and women’s college basketball tourneys.

Companies like DraftKings, Caesars, and FanDuel were previously sanctioned to open online gambling in Massachusetts. Now, residents 21 and above can start placing wagers at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Those online operators will have to pay a 20% state revenue tax.

The opening of online wagering comes as Massachusetts has officially recognized March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Services and resources to curb excessive betting have been highlighted by state officials.