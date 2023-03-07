State Recognizes March As Problem Gambling Awareness Month

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is recognizing March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month as part of a national outreach campaign.

Established 20 years ago by the National Council on Problem Gambling, the campaign seeks to educate the public and raise awareness regarding the risks of gambling and highlight resources available to help those struggling with problem gambling.

With retail sports wagering now legal in the state, the commission recently announced the creation of a Voluntary Self-Exclusion for sports wagering to help individuals control their gambling.

The MGC also recommends that would-be gamblers acquaint themselves with responsible budgeting tools such as PlayMyWay, available at in-state casinos through GameSense, the commission’s responsible gambling program.

“With sports wagering becoming available in the Commonwealth, ensuring all players have the resources they need is paramount to the MGC and responsible gaming efforts,” said Mark Vander Linden, Director of Research and Responsible Gaming.

“By mobilizing the data and research we have collected,” he said, “we can advance responsible gaming strategies, practices, and policies, as well as prevention, treatment, and recovery resources.”

A 2022 study published by MGC and conducted by researchers at UMass Amherst laid out several policy recommendations pertaining to sports betting in the state, including requiring operators to provide player data to the MGC, prohibiting in-play sports betting, restricting advertising and celebrity endorsement, and requiring responsible gambling features on all online gambling sites.

To learn more about problem gambling, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter