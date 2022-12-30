You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Operation Safe Ride for New Year’s Eve Offered on Outer Cape

December 30, 2022

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet and Eastham Police Departments have announced they will be taking part in Operation Safe Ride this New Year’s Eve.

The initiative offers free rides home to residents of Eastham, Wellfleet, Truro, and Provincetown from bars or other licensed establishments. Local taxi services will provide rides from 10 p.m. Saturday evening through 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Operation Safe Ride is meant to limit the number of impaired drivers on the road.

Those on the Outer Cape can call Cape Cab at 508-TAXI-CAB for a ride on New Year’s Eve. Those traveling home to Provincetown can also call Pride Taxi at 508-487-3400.

