Options to Promote West Chatham Businesses During Road Work Explored

CHATHAM–The ongoing road work project on Route 28 has hindered commerce in West Chatham, according to Board of Selectmen Chairwoman Shareen Davis, and difficulties with National Grid and their gas mains have only prolonged the construction.

“After we were discussing the road closure issue in West Chatham, in relationship to the gas lines and hearing from some of the town businesses…it sort of became clear that they’re having some difficulties in that area, business-wise,” Davis explained at a recent meeting with selectmen.

Moving forward, Davis and other town leaders want to make it clear that West Chatham’s businesses are not closed due to the road work.

Chatham Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Cavanaugh detailed one potential course of action to get the message out, which involves utilizing newspaper advertisements.

“What we would do is, kind of, piggyback off of those ads with additional Facebook ads, taking turns featuring different businesses,” Cavanaugh continued.

A unified and positive slogan, along the lines of “All Roads Lead to Chatham,” would be linked with these advertisements.

Cavanaugh suggested collaborating with the area’s businesses for promotional days, allowing consumers to take advantage of special offers and events.

Davis also noted that temporary signs promoting businesses to pedestrians and drivers could be used, as they were also utilized in 2011 when sewer mains were being put in along Route 28.

Cavanaugh urged business owners in the West Chatham area to contribute any ideas they may have, as none of the suggestions have become concrete plans. Funds for any promotional campaign could become accessible through a vote at May’s town meeting.