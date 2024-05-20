Organization Offering Tours Of Nobska Lighthouse

FALMOUTH – Friends of Nobska Light is getting ready to conduct tours of the Falmouth lighthouse this summer.

The nonprofit applied for control of the historic site to preserve the lighthouse one year ago, after the federal government announced that a number of lighthouses across the country were being offered for free.

Starting June 4th, tower tours will happen on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Friends of Nobska Light says the keeper’s house will be turned into a maritime museum which is beginning to take shape. The group says they are excited to partner with neighboring institutions to bring engaging programming and new exhibits that tell the story of both Nobska and the surrounding community.

For more info, visit FriendsOfNobska.org.