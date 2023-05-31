Friends of Nobska Lighthouse Applying to Preserve Site

FALMOUTH – Nonprofit organization Friends of Nobska Light will be applying for control of the historic site in order to preserve the lighthouse.

The federal government recently announced that a number of lighthouses across the country, including Nobska, are being offered for free.

Technological advancements like GPS have rendered the lighthouses obsolete for modern day mariners, and officials will be looking for groups to take proper care of the historic structures.

President and CEO of Friends of Nobska Light Kathleen Walrath explained that the decision was a welcome one, adding that the group’s mission of protecting the area lines up with the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act.

“This has always been the long-term plan and the hopes of the Friends of Nobska Light and the town of Falmouth,” Walrath said.

Walrath noted how important it is to preserve a setting for learning, gathering, and natural beauty for local residents and visitors alike.

“It’s such a great opportunity for it to be a true cultural center,” Walrath continued, “as well as a place for meditation and for reflection.”

The organization and town are now working towards building their joint bid for the lighthouse.

A letter of interest has already been submitted to federal officials, as the next step will be a meeting with government stakeholders prior to a formal application and final recommendation being made to U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

Walrath anticipates that the meeting on-site will take place in the late summer or early fall.