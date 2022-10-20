Outer Cape Towns Get Coastal Resiliency Funding

PROVINCETOWN – Two grants from the state will benefit coastal resiliency projects on the Outer Cape.

The first grant is for $80,355 for dune enhancement along a 250-foot section of Ryder Street Beach in Provincetown to boost storm resiliency.

“Through these grants, we can continue our efforts to protect our coastline and our community,” said Tim Famulare, Conservation Agent for the Town of Provincetown.

“I’m excited that these projects can continue to move forward as we work on other ways to make Provincetown more resilient to climate change.”

The second grant is for for joint efforts between Provincetown, Wellfleet, Eastham and Truro to develop sand management and a data portal to help protect low-lying roads in the area.

The project includes Route 6A between Snail Road and the Truro town line in Provincetown.

