You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Monomoy Program Provides Over $40,000 in Scholarships

Monomoy Program Provides Over $40,000 in Scholarships

January 7, 2022

CHATHAM – The Monomoy Dollars for Scholars’ most recent round of grants recently provided about $42,000 in scholarships for local students.

These scholarships were made available for students in their second, third, or fourth year of college who reside in either Harwich or Chatham or who graduated from Monomoy Regional High School.

Program leaders said that they’re hoping to help these students address staggering loan totals that could be damaging to their futures.

More information on the Monomoy Dollars for Scholars program, including how to donate or apply for scholarships, can be found by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 