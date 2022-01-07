Monomoy Program Provides Over $40,000 in Scholarships

CHATHAM – The Monomoy Dollars for Scholars’ most recent round of grants recently provided about $42,000 in scholarships for local students.

These scholarships were made available for students in their second, third, or fourth year of college who reside in either Harwich or Chatham or who graduated from Monomoy Regional High School.

Program leaders said that they’re hoping to help these students address staggering loan totals that could be damaging to their futures.

More information on the Monomoy Dollars for Scholars program, including how to donate or apply for scholarships, can be found by clicking here.