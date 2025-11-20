Pair of Cape hotels honored in Forbes’ prestigious new listing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

CHATHAM/HARWICH – The Chatham Bars Inn and the Wequasset Resort and Golf Club were recently honored as part of the Forbes Travel Guide’s inaugural “2025 Hotel Icons”, a new listing honoring the world’s most iconic hotels.

Honorees were chosen based on having a history of a century or longer in addition to a 2025 Forbes Five-Star rating.

Despite only six hotels in the United States being chosen, New England was well represented in the list, with Rhode Island’s Weekapaug Inn and Ocean House also included in the listing.

“We are delighted to be recognized as one of Forbes Travel Guide’s Icon Hotels,” said Claudio Togo, managing Director of the Chatham Bars Inn.

“The honor,” he said, “recognizes the resort’s storied past and celebrates a legacy spanning more than a century of dedicated service and outstanding hospitality by the Chatha Bars Inn Team. The resort remains a timeless symbol of Cape Cod luxury, welcoming guests back year after year.”

To view the list, click here.