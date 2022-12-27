Park City, Commonwealth Wind Meetings to be Held in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – Multiple meetings regarding the Park City Wind and Commonwealth Wind projects will be held in Barnstable next year.

Avangrid, the company overseeing both wind energy projects, will be taking comments and questions from attendees.

Both wind farms are set to be located about 20 miles off of Martha’s Vineyard. Commonwealth Wind plans to provide Massachusetts residents with power, while Park City Wind will power homes in Connecticut.

The first Park City Wind meeting will be held on January 12 at the Centerville Public Library, while the first Commonwealth Wind meeting will take place as the Osterville Free Library on January 19. Both meetings will run from 5 to 7 p.m.

Other meetings will be held in February and March; more details on those events can be found by clicking here for Park City Wind or here for Commonwealth Wind.

This comes after Avangrid, who is also overseeing the Vineyard Wind 1 operation, requested the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities to dismiss current project contracts due to rising costs and stalled negotiations on pricing.