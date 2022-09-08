Park City Wind Team to Host Meeting on Centerville Route Choices

CENTERVILLE- Members of the Park City Wind team will be holding a public meeting on Thursday, September 8 to solicit feedback on the choice for their onshore routes in Centerville that will be a part of their offshore wind project.

Crews working on the project with Avangrid surveyed the area over the summer to mark underground utilities and assess the most ideal route.

Project officials have determined that the stretch of Old Stage Road that merges onto Main Street is their preferred route.

An alternative route would be the section of Great Marsh Road that transfers onto Phinney’s Lane before moving onto Main Street and South Main Street.

Residents will have a chance to voice their opinions and ask questions before a decision is made on the route this fall.

The public forum will be held at the Centerville Public Library’s basement from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Set to be located 22 miles off the shore of Massachusetts, the Park City Wind project will aim to provide wind energy to Connecticut residents.

Barnstable entered into a host community agreement with Avangrid back in May; Town Manager Mark Ells touted the agreement as a source for local benefits, including an advancement of the town’s ongoing sewer project along with tax revenue and mitigation payments.