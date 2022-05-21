You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Lane Closures on Hyannis Roads Due to Offshore Wind Project

Lane Closures on Hyannis Roads Due to Offshore Wind Project

May 21, 2022

HYANNIS – Survey work is underway in Hyannis for the Park City Offshore Wind Duct Bank Project. 

Subsurface exploration will be carried out to find and mark underground utilities for the project, which will require survey crews and associated equipment along the roads.

The work may require single lane closures and potential detours in select locations. 

Work is expected to impact Great Marsh Road, Old Stage Road, Phinneys lane, Main Street and South Main Street through June 17 from 7 am to 3:30 pm.

While the work is ongoing, drivers are urged to slow down and exercise caution in the areas.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


