Falmouth Approves Partial Main Street Closure For Outdoor Dining

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Select Board recently voted to close a portion of Main Street in order to expand outdoor seating for local restaurants as eating establishments prepare to reopen statewide.

While other logistics such as handicap accessibility have to be ironed out, the plan allows for restaurants to maintain social distancing between guests during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Main Street’s closure will span from Walker Street to Shore Street.

Chairwoman Megan English Braga said that while no plan is perfect and different businesses have different interests, many factions such as the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce and public service departments were consulted while weighing courses of action.

“I just want folks to understand that we come at this discussion tonight with, probably, three weeks worth of very intense review and looking at a lot of different options,” she said.

Tables will be six feet apart from each other in compliance with health guidelines.

Another part of the logistics that had to be figured out was room for emergency vehicles to travel through, Town Manager Julian Suso said.

“One of the things that became clear in our discussion was that a full closure of Main Street to all public safety vehicles would not be acceptable,” Suso explained.

Suso said those vehicles will need clear operating room along the street stretching 18 feet wide, while the sidewalks must remain easily accessible.

English Braga added that the town is looking for additional ways to aid local restaurants. She said that the changes are temporary, as the town is looking to generate support during the state’s reopening plan.

Public comments on the plan are being welcomed by the town.