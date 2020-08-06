Peake Calls for Stop & Shop to Reinstate Hazard Pay

HYANNIS – State Representative Sarah Peake is urging Stop & Shop to reinstate hazard pay for front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the pandemic hit in March, Stop & Shop instituted a 10 percent pay increase to compensate and recognize workers for additional risks that came with the public health crisis.

However, the extra pay was discontinued last month.

A letter authored by Peake, Cape and Island State Senator Julian Cyr, and State Representative Maria Robinson (D-Framingham), was sent to Stop & Shop CEO Gordon Reid.

The letter was signed by more than 80 members of the state house and senate.

The letter noted that as leisure travel restrictions have eased, a large number of people are coming to Massachusetts from out of state, making stores more crowded than before.

It also says that employees are at a greater risk and now is not the time to cut hazard pay.

Other Cape and Islands lawmakers who signed the letter include Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran and State Representatives Timothy Whelan, Will Crocker, and Dylan Fernandes.