Pfizer Agrees to Let Other Companies Make Its COVID-19 Pill

November 16, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

LONDON (AP) – Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental COVID-19 pill.

The move could help make the treatment available to more than half of the world’s population.

In a statement on Tuesday, Pfizer said it would grant a license for the antiviral pill to the Medicines Patent Pool. The agreement lets generic drug companies make the pill for use in 95 countries. The deal excludes some large countries with manufacturing capacity. But health officials say the fact that the deal was struck before Pfizer’s pill has been authorized anywhere could help end the pandemic more quickly.

By Maria Cheng, Associated Press

