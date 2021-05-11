You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Pfizer COVID-19 Shot Expanded to US Children As Young As 12

May 11, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. is expanding use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that the shot is safe and offers strong protection for younger teens based on testing of more than 2,000 U.S. volunteers.

Shots could begin soon once a federal vaccine panel issues recommendations for using the vaccine in 12-to-15-year-olds.

Most vaccines rolling out worldwide have been authorized for adults. The latest news is welcome for U.S. families struggling to decide what activities are safe to resume when the youngest family members remain unvaccinated.

By Lauran Neergaard and Candice Choi, Associated Press

