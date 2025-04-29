PICS: A Look Inside Cape Cod Healthcare’s New Barbey Pavilion

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

HYANNIS – Cape Cod healthcare has cut the ribbon on their new Barbey Pavilion Cancer and Cardiology tower.

The four-story, $215 million building has been eight years in the making and will begin serving patients on May 12.

The first two floors are dedicated to cancer treatment, featuring 36 private infusion bays—over doubling the previous facility.

President and CEO Michael Lauf said it is a game changer for the community.

“This building will treat tens of thousands of people for generations to come and be known as a place where emphatic care was provided. Where people were cured and where wonderful experiences were shaped,” said Lauf at the ceremony.

“And it will help recruit patients, doctors and staff.”

The first two floors house the Davenport-Mugar Cancer Center, consisting of the White Radiation Oncology floor for radiation treatment and the Martignetti Medical Oncology for 36 private infusion bays and exam rooms.

The upper two floors for cardiology—the McGraw Cardiology floor and Weissberger Medical/Surgical floor—will open later this year.

The McGraw Cardiology floor to include a dedicated cardiac care unit and 23 private patient rooms for recovery from interventional and surgical procedures.

The Weissberger floor expands the existing surgical capacity for Cape Cod Healthcare, adding 32 beds.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was also marked by words from Peter Barbey, of the Barbey Family from which the pavilion takes its name.

“This is an anchor institution,” said Barbey. “I think this is emblematic of Cape Cod becoming its own thing.”

Also at the ceremony was Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois, State Representatives Kip Diggs and Steven Xiarhos, and Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.

“This is perfect. Our community has more workers, more doctors, a facility that’s state of the art. What more can you ask for?” said Diggs.

Cape Cod Healthcare also recently expanded service with its new trauma center verification.