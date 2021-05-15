Pilgrim Monument and Museum to Reopen Saturday

PROVINCETOWN – The Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum will reopen to the public Saturday for the start of their 2021 season.

Personal protective equipment such as face coverings will be required inside the site at all times, according to officials with the museum.

The site will be open Saturdays through Mondays up until the week of May 30.

From there, it will be open six days a week, with Tuesdays being the exception. Operating hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new museum exhibit “Our Story,” which has been curated by Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe members, will be ready for visitors. Later in June, their inclined elevator is slated to be operational.

For more information, visit the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum’s website by clicking here.