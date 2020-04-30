Pilgrim Monument Making Improvements Amid Pandemic

PROVINCETOWN – Improvements to the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum are still being made despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For the time being, the museum and monument is still keeping celebrations set for September commemorating the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s voyage and arrival on their schedule.

“I say that knowing that COVID-19 and the precautions that we’re going to need to take may dictate that that might change,” said Executive Director of the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum Dr. K. David Weidner.”

“But at this point in time we are still planning a September commemoration.”

Weidner said that a new interactive exhibit, entitled “Our Story,” is still set to open this year. It will incorporate information about the Wampanoag people centuries ago.

Weidner also provided details on the new Bradford Access Project that has been set into motion.

The project’s goal is to develop an inclined elevator from Bradford Street up to the base of the Pilgrim Monument, providing easy access to and from the downtown area. The project is slated to begin in a matter of weeks.

Weidner anticipates that with everything taken into account, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the project should take about nine months to finish. Safety for contractors and everyone involved in the project, though, is the primary concern.

The project will also lead to the development of ADA-compliant parking spaces and other amenities to make the museum and monument more accessible for everyone.

Nearly $5 million in funding for the project was provided by the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod.

Weidner is hoping that the monument and museum can reopen stronger than ever for the community.

“People can come up and visit the monument, enjoy our new Wampanoag exhibit, and be ready to move and go,” he continued.

The Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum is continuing to aid those on the front lines fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Lights at the monument will be changed to red and blue at the beginning of May to honor essential workers, and Weidner said inclusion will continue to be practiced.

For more details, visit the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum’s website by clicking here.