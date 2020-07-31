Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum to Partially Reopen

PROVINCETOWN – The Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum, in accordance with Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, will open its doors for the 2020 season on Saturday, August 1.

To maintain visitor and staff safety, the facility has adapted health and safety protocols including limited capacity, revised ticket purchasing and booking procedures, face covering requirements, and updated or amended exhibitions.

The Pilgrim Monument and its grounds will remain closed, due to construction of the Bradford Access Project, an inclined elevator designed to improve accessibility for all visitors to the PMPM grounds.

“As we open the museum’s doors, our priority is to ensure all of our visitors have a deeply enriching experience, one that’s safe, educational, and inclusive,” said Executive Director K. David Weidner.

In commemoration of the past 400 years of Provincetown’s history, PMPM will debut a new permanent exhibit, “Our Story: The Early Days of the Wampanoag Tribe and the Pilgrims Who Followed.”

Curated by Paula and Steven Peters of SmokeSygnals, the interactive and technological exhibit offers an accurate story of the Wampanoag Tribe’s history on Cape Cod, including the 1620 arrival of the Mayflower from England.

Museum staff and any visitors two years old and over will be required to wear face coverings that cover their mouth and nose at all times while inside the museum.

Masks will be available for purchase onsite.

Gallery capacity will be controlled and restrooms will have occupancy limits.

Patrons will be asked to follow the markers and move through the museum in a single direction, as well as remain six feet away from other guests.

Guided tours, events and other public programs are temporarily suspended.

Museum staff will also be regularly cleaning and sanitizing all areas of the museum, including the exhibit halls, gift shop, and restrooms.

Sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer dispensers will be available throughout the museum.

The museum will offer virtual programs during the first phase of opening to the public, including its Chamber Music for the Outer Cape performances, and upcoming virtual gala and more.

The museum will be open Thursday’s through Sunday’s from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The last admission time slot will be 3:10 p.m.

Tickers for designated times can be purchased online through the PMPM website.

Tickets cost $17 for adults, $13 for seniors and teens, $7 for children ages 4 to 12.

Children under 4 years of age are free.

All tickets must be purchased with a credit card.