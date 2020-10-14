Playgrounds in Mashpee Will Reopen

MASHPEE – Playgrounds in Mashpee, which have been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, will be reopening in the near future.

Town Manager Rodney Collins made the announcement during a recent meeting with the Mashpee Board of Selectmen.

“We intend to reopen,” Collins said,” and post at the playgrounds: ‘Use at your own risk.'”

Before the playgrounds are opened back up, some other additions could be made. The idea of providing hand sanitizer, for example, was brought up in order to ensure that hands stay as clean as possible.

Selectman John Cotton said that even if sanitizer is provided, many people have access to their own.

“I know myself, I have them in every car and every circumstance,” Cotton said.

“Hand sanitizer is everywhere.”

Signs stating that face coverings are a requirement will also be posted at the playgrounds, although enforcing that rule consistently could prove to be a challenge.

Collins added that the playgrounds could receive regularly scheduled disinfections after opening, although keeping the schools clean is a bigger priority.