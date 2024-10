PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth District Attorney’s Office says a Plymouth man has been indicted for allegedly killing his father.

Twenty-six-year-old Matthew Paluzzi is charged with murdering 73-year-old Anthony Paluzzi.

The elder Paluzzi was reportedly stabbed at a home on Cedar Road August 15th.

The D.A.’s office says the defendant is being held without bail, and will be arraigned in Superior Court at a later date.