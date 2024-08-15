Plymouth Police investigating apparent domestic homicide





PLYMOUTH – Plymouth Police report that they are currently working an apparent homicide investigation in Manomet.

Police put out an all points bulletin for Matthew Paluzzi (Pictured), a 26-year-old accused of fatally stabbing his father.

Plymouth Police later reported that Mr. Paluzzi was located by the Hanover Police Department and was currently being detained pending a search warrant. He was being transported by the Massachusetts State Police to Plymouth Police Headquarters.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Top photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

