Positive COVID-19 Case Confirmed at Monomoy Regional Middle School

HARWICH – Officials from the Monomoy Regional School district have reported that an individual at Monomoy Regional Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said all students and staff in the classroom cohort with the positive individual have been contacted to discuss the need to quarantine.

District officials said that they are in direct contact with the local board of health and are following all health and safety protocols as directed.

Contact tracing protocols have also been initiated by the board of health and Visiting Nurse Association.

All students and staff in the classroom with the positive individual will be operating remotely as they complete a quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure to the positive individual.

“As we were notified of the positive case during the school day, we elected to ask those students and staff to immediately begin quarantining, with families called to come pick up their students,” said Monomoy Superintendent Dr. Scott Carpenter in a statement.

“The hope is that by being proactive, we can help minimize any additional spread within our school community. We continue to maintain a minimum of 6-foot spacing in our classrooms, masks worn by all students and staff, and an intense cleaning regimen as we work to keep our students and staff safe and healthy.”

The district sanitizes every classroom each evening, with additional sanitation being done at Monomoy Regional Middle School to further prevent transmission of the virus.