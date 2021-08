WOODS HOLE- The Postal Service will host a special dedication of its new “Thank You Forever” stamp to the Steamship Authority on Thursday, August 19th at 10 a.m. at the Woods Hole Post Office.

Oak Bluffs Postmaster Patricia Purdy and representatives from the Steamship Authority will be on-hand for the ceremony.

The Postal Service is thanking the Steamship Authority with a commemorative plaque for its work as essential workers through the COVID-19 pandemic.