Preparation Measures for Coronavirus Announced by State Officials

HYANNIS-The Baker-Polito Administration joined the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Massport to announce ongoing preparations being made as coronavirus remains a hazard across the globe.

State health officials said Saturday a Boston man has tested positive for the new virus, the first case in the state.

The health officials say they were notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the positive test results for coronavirus late Friday.

They said the man, who is in his 20s and is a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, recently traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus, and sought medical care soon after his return to Massachusetts. They added that he’s being kept in isolation at his home until he is cleared by public health officials, which is safer than transferring him and potentially exposing others.

There are now 8 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States. All of the individuals contracted the virus while in Wuhan, China, with the exception of one patient who contracted the virus from a spouse in the United States.

The risk to state residents remains low, but officials are still looking to ensure the safety of residents.

Logan International Airport will have enhanced screenings for passengers coming in from China, where the virus originated.

The Department of Public Health has worked with partners at the federal and state levels to relay information regarding the virus, and has issued guidance to caregivers across Massachusetts.

Residents are advised to wash their hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. They are also told to cover their coughs and sneezes, and to stay at home when they feel sick.

For more information, visit the Department of Public Health’s website by clicking here.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this article.