Progress Being Made to Restore Power Across Cape Cod

HYANNIS-High winds yesterday caused a large number of power outages throughout Cape Cod.

Thousands in towns across the area such as Barnstable, Mashpee, and Dennis were impacted due to the high winds.

However, service has being restored to the majority of Cape residents, and Eversource is continuing to ensure services are up and running on their grid.

“We are working as quickly and as safely as we can to get the power on again, keeping a close eye on the storm and the winds,” said Priscilla Ress of Eversource.

Crews from other parts of the state were reallocated to Cape Cod to work over the last several hours.

Approximately 560 Eversource customers in Orleans, 310 in Plymouth, 220 in Wellfleet, and 120 in Wareham, along with a handful of residents in other Cape Cod towns, are still without power as of just before 8:15 a.m.

Eversource is also reminding Cape Cod residents to stay far away from downed wires. There is no way to tell that a power line isn’t actively carrying electricity, so they advise those who do come across a downed line to call 911 immediately.