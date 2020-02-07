UPDATE: Thousands Across Cape Impacted by Power Outage

HYANNIS-UPDATE: 3:58 p.m.-Eversource is reporting that around 5,200 residents in Barnstable, 1,400 in Mashpee, and 1,100 in Eastham have been affected by a power outage this afternoon.

High winds are expected to have played a role in the outages.

Multiple wires are down throughout the town of Barnstable, according to the Barnstable Police Department. Specifically, wires are reportedly down on Barnstable Road, Iyannough Rd on Route 28, and along 149 in Marstons Mills.

In addition, several traffic lights have gone out.

The police department also responded to an accident on West Main Street in Hyannis which caused a power line to fall, prompting a partial closure of the road.

Eversource also reported that over 520 residents in Falmouth and more than 280 residents in Bourne have been impacted by outages. The majority of outages in Brewster and Plymouth, according to Eversource’s website, have been resolved.