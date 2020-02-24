You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sustainable CAPE to Hold Event For Veterans

February 24, 2020

EASTHAM – In combination with Delicious Living Nutrition, Sustainable CAPE is hosting a free dinner for veterans and their families.

The dinner is a chance for veterans to learn about Project Gratitude, Sustainable CAPE’s new program to thank veterans and their families for their service by connecting them with local Cape and Islands farmers.

Members of the program receive $10 in Fruits and Vegetable tokens which can be spent with farmers at participating farmers markets.

“A recent study indicates that 27% of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans have experienced food insecurity, and roughly 1.7 million veterans live in low-income households,” said Founding Director of Sustainable CAPE Francie Randolph in a statement.

“By becoming an active member of Project Gratitude, every veteran can help to ensure the longevity of the program, support colleagues with limited access to healthy foods, and direct funds to local harvesters.”

The dinner will be held Saturday, February 29 at 5:30 pm at the Orleans-Eastham Elks Lodge.

Shepherd’s pie, fresh baked bread, soup, and a salad will be served alongside an additional meal to take home. 

 

