Proposed Joint Base Machine Gun Range Goes Before Science Council

June 3, 2021

BOURNE – The Science Advisory Council will meet Thursday evening to discuss the multi-purpose machine gun range proposed for Joint Base Cape Cod.

The range, planned to be installed on the upper cape water supply reserve, has drawn concern from neighbors and environmental advocacy groups concerned about habitat destruction, drinking water contamination and noise.

The Massachusetts National Guard previously held a virtual town hall where they elaborated on the project, including how the range will improve training for soldiers and cut down on associated logistics, as currently soldiers must travel to Vermont to receive machine gun training. 

The council provides recommendations to the state’s Environmental Management Commission, which has the final authority on whether the project goes ahead. ///

