Proposed wind project south of Islands is halted

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – Development has stopped for a proposed wind energy project in the waters south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

Oil and energy companies BP and JERA have canceled Beacon Wind, which was to have a capacity of about 1,200 megawatts.

Officials said they do not see a viable path to development in the present environment, but noted that the United States is a market with significant long-term potential for offshore wind.

The second administration of President Donald Trump has taken aim at wind energy. He suspended new leases for wind projects after taking office.

In a lawsuit filed over progress halted for Revolution Wind, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha accused Trump of waging an “all-out assault” on the industry. Revolution Wind won an injunction to restart construction in September.

Trump has repeatedly expressed concern that turbines kill animals. NOAA has previously said that there is no evidence linking offshore wind developments and bird or marine mammal deaths.