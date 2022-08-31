You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Holding Public Meeting on Sewer Expansion Plan

August 31, 2022

Provincetown Town Hall

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown will be holding a public forum on the town’s wastewater expansion project and modernization plan.

Town officials believe the proposed work will improve the town’s vacuum sewer system.

The project will also make sewer service accessible to all properties within Provincetown.

The announcement of the meeting comes after the town had to declare a sewer emergency on August 11 when severe weather caused an electrical malfunction to the town’s vacuum sewer system.

Officials said the work is being designed with protections for coastal resiliency and public health for the long-term in mind.  

The meeting is set to take place on Tuesday, September 13 at 5:00pm at Town Hall.  

A link to join the meeting virtually will be made available on the town’s website.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

