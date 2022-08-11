Provincetown Declares Sewer Emergency

PROVINCETOWN – A sewer emergency has been declared in Provincetown for properties on the town’s vacuum sewer system.

The emergency applies to properties on Commercial Street from Snow Street to Point Street, as well as properties on the sewer system on Bradford Street between Conwell Street and Prince Street. A complete list of affected residences can be found here.

The map of service areas can be found on the town’s website.

Town Manager Alex Morse stated any restaurants in the area need to stop operations at once to prevent sewer overflows that could potentially lead to another public health emergency.

Morse’s update also said that residential properties in the emergency zone must reduce water use, like dishwashing, laundry, showering, and only flushing when absolutely necessary.

This measure will limit flow to the sewer system so work crews can accomplish repairs.

On Wednesday, August 10, the town issued an alert that heavy rainfall and thunderstorms caused an electrical malfunction in the central vacuum sewer station that operates the Commercial district downtown sewer system.

Repair crews worked overnight Wednesday. On the morning of Thursday, August 11 officials stated they anticipate finishing the repairs will take up to 48 hours.

The news comes as the town prepares for the annual Carnival festival, which is set to begin on Saturday, August 13.

Customers on the town’s gravity sewer system and properties with on-site septic systems are not part of the emergency.

With public restrooms closed on Thursday and Friday, porta potties will be located on Ryder Street next to Town Hall.

Those experiencing a sewer emergency should contact 508-487-5474 and leave a message.

Further questions about the situation can be directed to DPW Deputy Director Sherry Prada during business hours at 508-487-7060.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.