Provincetown Issues Mask Advisory Following Uptick in COVID Cases

PROVINCETOWN – Following an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Town of Provincetown in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, the town has issued an advisory urging the public to take safety precautions.

As of Friday, July 16, 132 confirmed positive cases associated with Provincetown have been reported to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, according to the town.

89 of those cases are state residents, and 39 of the cases are Barnstable County residents.

The town and Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment (BCDHE) are urging residents to get tested if they have been exposed to the coronavirus or have symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Individuals have been exposed if they have been within six feet of an infected individual for a total of 15 minutes or more.

If an individual is experiencing symptoms, they are encouraged to stay home from work. Employers are required to make paid leave time available to employees for COVID-related illness, quarantine and vaccinations

Health officials in Provincetown and nation-wide continue to urge vaccinations as the best way to prevent severe or life-threatening symptoms of COVID-19.

Even in breakthrough cases, health officials say that vaccination still makes the disease much less severe.

Venues in the town with high density where social distancing is not achievable have also been urged by officials to enforce vaccine verification prior to admittance.

Unvaccinated individuals, including those under the age of 12, are required to wear masks when social distancing cannot be achieved and in public indoor spaces, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Masks also still remain mandatory for individuals on public and private transportation systems such as ferries and rideshares.

Free, no-appointment-needed testing services will be conducted at Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot daily through Friday from 10 am to 3 pm.

Free testing and vaccinations are also available through Outer Cape Health Services (OCHS).

The health care provider can be reached for scheduling a test or vaccination at (508) 905 2888 or individuals may arrive outside the Harry Kemp Way location and call from outside using (508) 487 9395 ext 1.