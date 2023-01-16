Provincetown Offers Narcan, Emergency Preparedness Trainings

PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown Health Department is offering free trainings for Narcan and emergency preparedness this month at town hall.

Community members are invited to attend an overdose education and narcan training hosted by the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod.

The training will cover risk factors of opioid overdose, identifying potential overdoses, and Narcan administration.

The session is taking place on Monday, January 23 from 10am to 12pm and has 35 spots available. Head to Provincetown’s site for registration details.

After the severe winter weather the region experienced last year, Emergency Preparedness Specialist for Barnstable County Chip Reilly will also hold a training for the public on how to get ready for potential storms and floods.

The event will cover what’s necessary for an emergency kit, safety advice for sheltering in place, and emergency preparedness for people with disabilities.

The training will take place on Monday, January 30 from 10am to 12pm. No registration is required.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter