Provincetown Shares Town Wide Goals

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown town officials have announced eleven town wide goals for the 2023 fiscal year.

The goals were unanimously adopted at the town’s recent select board meeting on Monday, September 12.

Housing was one of the main goals, with an objective of developing more year-round units for low and middle-income households.

“There is important work to be done in many key areas, particularly housing, and I look forward to everyone’s partnership in helping us accomplish our goals and objectives,” select board chair David Abramson said.

The goals also included government operations, public ways and parking, and town finances.

Sewer work was another goal, with a focus on completing ongoing sewer expansion work and planning for a town-wide sewer system.

The town experienced a sewer emergency in August with its vacuum sewer system.

Other goals included public facilities, diversity, equity, and inclusion, planning, and community engagement and town communications.

Climate resiliency and support for public health and mental health were also on the list.

Town wide goals are set each year and are assigned specific objectives to help with town policies.

“I look forward to working with town staff, board and commission members, and our residents and businesses to achieve these goals,” Town Manager Alex Morse said.

A full list of Provincetown’s town wide goals for the next fiscal year can be found here.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter