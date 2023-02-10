You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown to Host Free COVID Vax Clinic Feb. 13

February 10, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – A free coronavirus vaccination clinic will be held in Provincetown on Monday, February 13.

Initial and booster doses will be provided in partnership with other health organizations on the Outer Cape with Outer Cape Community Solutions from 10 a.m. to noon at Provincetown Town Hall. Residents of all ages will be able to get shots.

Health officials advise that remaining up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, is the best way to protect against serious cases of the virus.

Registration is recommended by the town, but walk-in appointments will also be available. Registration can be completed by clicking here.

