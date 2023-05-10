You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Voters Approve Water Line, Emergency Staff Measures

May 10, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – Voters in Provincetown approved funding matters related to the MacMillan Pier waterline and a full-time Fire and EMS Department during their town election on Tuesday, according to preliminary results.

The outcomes at the ballot box reflect decisions made during April’s town meeting, as a $1.7 million debt exclusion for repair work at the pier was passed alongside an operating override worth about $1 million in order to fully dedicate resources to a new emergency department.

Races for seats within the local government were also decided, as Erik Borg and Austin Miller were both elected to the Select Board. Appointments to the School Committee, Board of Library Trustees, Charter Compliance Commission, and Housing Authority were made as well.

For the full list of unofficial election results, click here.

