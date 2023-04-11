You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Prepares for May 9 Election

Provincetown Prepares for May 9 Election

April 11, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – Following the recent Town Meeting, Provincetown officials are now prepping for the Town Election on Tuesday, May 9.

Residents made their voices heard on several articles during the meeting on April 3, including approvals of financial matters related to the waterline at MacMillan Pier and a full-time Fire and EMS Department.

Town meeting voters passed a $1.7 million debt exclusion override to cover repair work at MacMillan Pier that will aim to save costs and local water in the long term. A roughly $1 million operating override was also passed during the meeting, as the town prepares to hire eight firefighter/EMTs or firefighter/paramedics and transition their Fire and EMS Department to a full-time function.

Those voting in the election have the final say on those two matters, along with positions on the town’s Select Board, Board of Library Trustees, Charter Compliance Commission, Housing Authority, and School Committee.

Registration for the election, which will be held at Town Hall on May 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., must be completed by April 29. Early voting will take place at Town Hall from April 24 through May 5.

For more details, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 