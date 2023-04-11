Provincetown Prepares for May 9 Election

PROVINCETOWN – Following the recent Town Meeting, Provincetown officials are now prepping for the Town Election on Tuesday, May 9.

Residents made their voices heard on several articles during the meeting on April 3, including approvals of financial matters related to the waterline at MacMillan Pier and a full-time Fire and EMS Department.

Town meeting voters passed a $1.7 million debt exclusion override to cover repair work at MacMillan Pier that will aim to save costs and local water in the long term. A roughly $1 million operating override was also passed during the meeting, as the town prepares to hire eight firefighter/EMTs or firefighter/paramedics and transition their Fire and EMS Department to a full-time function.

Those voting in the election have the final say on those two matters, along with positions on the town’s Select Board, Board of Library Trustees, Charter Compliance Commission, Housing Authority, and School Committee.

Registration for the election, which will be held at Town Hall on May 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., must be completed by April 29. Early voting will take place at Town Hall from April 24 through May 5.

For more details, click here.